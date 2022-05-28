Memorial Day parades, services set throughout the region

Middletown

The Middletown Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday from Smith Park, heads down Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery. Kenny Baldwin, a Vietnam veteran and AK Steel retiree, is the grand marshal.

The Memorial Day Service starts at 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., is the keynote speaker. Music will be performed by the Collegium Cincinnati Brass Quintet. Start Skydiving will perform an American flag jump.

Fairfield

The parade features veterans groups, military units, Fairfield High School Marching Band, community groups and organizations, Fairfield Police Department, and Fairfield Fire & EMS units.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Boulevard, right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and ending at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park.

The parade will conclude with a brief ceremony at 11 a.m.

West Chester Twp/

The Memorial Day Parade marches through the heart of the historic Olde West Chester business district beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a Memorial Day Ceremony at West Chester (Brookside) Cemetery.

Each Memorial Day, members of the Historical Society toll the bell for the more than 800 U.S. military veterans laid to rest in West Chester The Reading of the Names takes place at the cemetery before the ceremony and while the parade is in motion.

Michael L. Marquardt, a Vietnam veteran serving the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1971, is the grand marshal

Harold Zimmer, a 21-year Army veteran, is the keynote speaker.

Franklin

The city of Franklin will host its traditional Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin along South Main Street, ending at Third and Main streets where a brief ceremony will conclude the events of the morning.

Springboro

The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Monday on South Main Street.

After the parade, a brief ceremony is set for Wade Field, with complimentary refreshments and picnic fare following.