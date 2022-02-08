Mechanic accidentally catches garage on fire in Middletown

A car and a garage were severely damaged Tuesday morning when a mechanic accidentally caught his car and garage on fire, according to a Middletown fire official.
Middletown firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 700 block of Mary Etta Street. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding told the Journal-News the man tried to put out the car fire. After that was unsuccessful, he called the fire department.
“It got too big for him,” Spaulding said.
The man escaped the fire uninjured and no firefighters were injured, Spaulding said.
While the fire investigation continues, the man told Spaulding that he accidentally grounded two wires when he was working on the heating system.
