McDonald’s drops Crocs for its superfans

News
By Staff
17 minutes ago
Crocs and fast-food restaurant McDonald’s have partnered to offer products for fans of both brands.

Adweek reports the collaboration reignites “love for its mascots,” and one of those is the purple Grimace. The show collection has four pairs and they include Jibbitz charms, retailing for $70-$75 each.

Socks can come with each pair for $20 more, Adweek reports. The four Crocs shoe styles are:

Fans seeking the shows may follow McDonald’s and Crocs on Instagram for how to snag a pair or visit crocs.com and search “McDonald’s.” Shoppers will also find a McDonald’s Jibbitz charm pack for sale.

Customers will also find on the Crocs website a pair of shoes designed in honor of the movie “Elf”.

