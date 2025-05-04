McCrabb: World War II Navy veteran from Hamilton turns 100 and shares advice for longevity

He said being one of the rare ones to have three lit numbered candles on their birthday cake always was a goal, but it comes with a question. “Now what?” he asked. “Turn 101,” said his daughter, Renee Lorance, 66, who was sitting nearby. You live from 1925 to 2025 and you’re bound to experience years of love, heartbreak and a little luck. Lorance was born in Iowa and when he was in high school, he joined three buddies on a train ride to a military recruitment center in St. Louis. He wasn’t interested in enlisting, but of the four young men, he was the only one to join the military.

Before the war, Lorance earned his bachelor’s degree in dairy from Iowa State University, where he met Joan, the woman who would become his wife. She died in 2011.

On the day of that first date, Lorance said he narrowly was run over by a car while walking to class. The car’s mirror hit his face and he injured his legs.

But he recovered in time to go on that date that led to a marriage in 1948 and seven children. “Glad he did,” one of his sons, Marc Lorance said with a laugh. Lorance served in the Navy in the Pacific as a skipper of a tank landing craft and landing ship tank. He also served in Okinawa, during active duty that lasted from July, 1943, through June, 1946. He later served in the Naval Reserve from 1952-1972. He is a member of Ohio LST Amphibs and VFW Post 1069.

His daughter called him “a proud veteran.” He was asked about serving during World War II and being part of what is called the “Greatest Generation.” “I love our country and I wanted to do something,” said Lorance, whose living room is decorated with WWII and Navy memorabilia. “Our generation stepped up. We did our job.” Ironically, Lorance’s grandfather served during World War I and his wife’s grandfather, a German, served with the enemy. “They could have shot at each other,” Lorance said. He came to Hamilton to work at Opekasit. a dairy processing company. He worked there for 15 years, then worked in the Procter & Gamble research center in Ross for 25 years, retiring in 1991. After he retired, and with more time on his hands, Lorance used a new computer to write his memoir called “The Herman Lorance Story.” He used the writing exercise largely as a reason to force himself to learn how to use the machine and tell his story for generations to come.

He had a heart attack and open heart surgery in 2000 and broke his femur on Sept. 11, 2003.

He retired his golf clubs 11 years ago and uses a walker to maneuver around his house. “He’s a tough old bird,” his son said. Herman and Joan Lorance had seven children, and have buried their two oldest sons. When he talked about that experience, what he said no parent should have to endure, the excitement in his voice disappeared. “Just traumatic,” he said. “That’s never part of the plan.”

