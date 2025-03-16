McCrabb: Middletown graduate follows his family’s calling to the church

But Luke Ferrell — whose grandfather, Lewis Ferrell, founded Berachah Church 35 years ago in a Springboro basement, and whose father, Lamar Ferrell, serves as pastor of the church now located in Middletown — planned a different career path.

The 2017 Middletown High School graduate considered a career in medicine or education. Maybe be a nurse. Or a teacher.

He graduated from Liberty University with a degree in digital media and a minor in business.

He never expected to into the ministry just because that’s what Ferrells do.

Instead, he listened to a calling from above.

Last Sunday, during an emotional ceremony at Berachah Church, a packed worship center cheered as Ferrell, 25, was ordained as pastor to serve teens and young adults.

“Ultimately, I believe, as I continue to grow up, as I continue to lean on the Lord, it’s through each and every moment, that I continue to ask Him for clarity,” he told the congregation. “I stand before you today that I believe, I know that ultimately, if I do not walk through the door that God has opened, I would not be doing what God ultimately wants me to do.”

As a young boy growing up in Middletown, he frequently was asked by friends if he was going to be a pastor.

He chose ministry not because of his bloodlines, but “it was what God chose me to do,” he told church members.

Luke was joined on stage by his father, his mother, Maryanne and his grandmother, Laura Nell Ferrell. He was presented his grandfather’s Bible and a satchel that his great-grandfather, John Lewis Bill, used to hold his messages he delivered to churches around the U.S.

The leather satchel was designated to be given to the first one in the Bill family to enter the ministry, the first one to say yes to the calling.

That was James Luke Ferrell.

Toward the end of the ordination ceremony, Luke and his wife, Brittany, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, were asked to kneel at the altar.

Then church leaders and members were invited to lay their hands on the couple as a sign of unity and goodwill.

Days later, Lamar Ferrell was asked what was going through his mind as he watched his son become the third Pastor Ferrell.

“That’s a loaded question,” he said with a laugh.

He and his wife never pushed Luke into ministry. His occupation didn’t matter to them, his father said. They would have been equally proud regardless of what career path their son chose.

“We just wanted him to honor the Lord and obey the voice of the Lord,” Lamar Ferrell said.