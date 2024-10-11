McCrabb: Man who threatened to jump off I-75 bridge graduates from court’s mental health program

The West Chester police officer with 18 years experience called that Sunday night “the most terrifying and beautiful moment of my life.”

What could have been a tragedy — the loss of a man’s life due to mental illness — turned into triumph thanks to the quick actions of the police officer, a mental health program that provides counseling along with assistance from the court system and a man’s determination to turn his life around.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, received mental health counseling for one year, and during that time, got married and found full-time employment.

For causing the July 2023 incident that backed up traffic for miles, he was charged with inducing panic, a misdemeanor, and faced a maximum six-month sentence, Caparella-Kraemer said.

Instead, he volunteered to participate in the court mental health program that lasts one to two years, depending on a person’s commitment and need for services.

“There are other options to address the issues besides jail,” the judge told me after the ceremony.

Caparella-Kraemer met with the man every two weeks, then once a month, then once every six weeks as he progressed through the program’s phases. He was destined to graduate.

“He hit the ground running,” she said.

For a judge with a docket filled with misdemeanor cases, working with those in the mental health program is different.

Those in the program become people, not case numbers, and seeing them graduate “fills my cup back up,” the judge said.

The Butler County mental health program was established in December 2018 with a graduation rate of 88%, said Kathy Becker, director of mental health outreach for Access Counseling. On Tuesday, four people graduated, the most ever, she said.

People who appear to have mental health issues are referred to the program by judges, police officers, attorneys, prosecutors or mental health experts, Becker said.

The man’s parents, his wife and Becker attended his graduation ceremony. Becker said when she sat next to the man’s mother, she said through tears: “You gave me my son back.”

Now that he has graduated, his criminal record will be sealed, making his background checks clear, the judge said.

“He has a great story to tell,” the police officer said. “I’m proud of him.”

During the graduation ceremony, the man’s wife, when asked by the judge, said she was “extremely proud” of him for recovering from “a pretty bad road.”

Then Caparella-Kraemer added: “Everybody chose to come together for a better end.”

Outside the courtroom, the police officer, still holding a gift bag he received from the man, gave him another hug. During the last 15 months they have remained friends and the officer attended the man’s wedding.

The present wasn’t necessary, the officer said.

“Seeing him be well is more than enough,” Dean said.