McCrabb: Group believes water park should be built in the city

She called the meeting before council “a do or die night” for the future of the water park because it must be supported by the city.

Wood, in a letter to council members, said board members have talked to or met with eight city and recreation officials from around the state whose economic and community demographics are similar to Middletown and who have built water parks.

He said most of the water parks generated enough revenue to cover their expenses every year except during 2020 because of COVID-19.

Even more important than money, board members said, a water park would improve the quality of life for Middletown residents and those from surrounding communities; provide a safe activity for children during the summer; give residents an opportunity to take swimming lessons; and attract more families and businesses to the area.

Stiver urged the city to “step up and build” a water park. He believes residents from Madison Twp., Monroe, Trenton and Franklin would patronize the park.

“We need a water park,” he said. “Period. End of story.”

Andrews, a former Middletown school board president, said swimming is the fourth most popular physical activity behind walking, running and biking. While 80% of adults say they can swim safely, it’s closer to 56%, she said.

A water park would be the perfect place for swimming lessons, and during the summer, “sneak in” some educational opportunities, she said.

Bronston said a water park would provide “a brighter future for everyone.”

Several years ago, Scherrer talked to city leaders about bringing concerts to downtown Middletown. She was told there wasn’t enough business downtown to support a concert series. But for years the Broad Street Bash was successful.

After that initial meeting, Scherrer stopped in the doorway, looked back and said: “You haven’t heard the last of me.”

You get the feeling she may be repeating that threat to anyone who will listen.