McCrabb: Couple with Down syndrome celebrates wedding anniversary

But she knew this was no ordinary love story, if there is such a thing.

Shawn and Heather have Down syndrome.

“It was a big leap of faith,” Shawn’s mother said. “I mean, we knew there would be challenges, but it was worth it.”

Right on cue, Shawn, 52, and Heather, 45, sitting together in their Fairfield condominium, flashed those innocent smiles. Heather giggled.

“If everyone was more like them, this would be a wonderful world,” the mother said. “They couldn’t be happier.”

They act like honeymooners instead of a couple that recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Love is love, regardless of your perceived limitations.

“I love him” Heather said. “He’s the love of my life. We have each other.”

Like all smart husbands, Shawn waited for his wife to finish. Then he dropped this compliment.

“Beautiful,” he said, looking at his wife. “Wonderful.”

The O’Gradys have a routine, they said. On Saturdays, Shawn drives a short distance to Kroger to do the weekly grocery shopping with his wife, and on the way home, they stop by the library to pick out movies for the week.

Every Wednesday, a support coordinator from Butler County Developmental Disabilities comes to their condo and prepares meals for the week. Then the couple heats them up in the microwave.

They live only a few minutes from his mom and sometimes call if they need assistance or have a question.

Shawn has retired from his job as mail clerk at Cincinnati Financial Corp. in Fairfield, and Heather works at TJ Maxx. A bus takes her to work.

Eileen said her son and daughter-in-law have active social lives. They often go bowling, to Kings Island or the Cincinnati Zoo. They also take family vacations with Eileen and Shawn’s sister, Ami, who is a Delta flight attendant.

Then Shawn was asked about being seven years older than his wife.

He just smiled. No words were needed.

No wonder they have remained married and in love.