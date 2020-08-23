McCrabb: Coronavirus has given us stories of hope, hopelessness

Some have said from March to August has been the longest year of their life.

During the pandemic, we asked you, our readers, to share some of your stories. Here is a recap of some of those:

Bubble Babies

On Mother’s Day, we wrote about two new mothers who shared their experiences having babies in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the restrictions surrounding COVD-19, the number of people in the delivery room was limited, and after the babies returned home, they were unable to leave, unable to meet their relatives.

Call them Bubble Babies.

Lucas James Rice was born March 22 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown to Wendy Rice, 33, of Southgate, Ky. Scarlett Annabelle Mills was born May 1 at Fort Hamilton Hospital to Sarah Mayne, 20, of Hamilton.

They will always remember how the coronavirus impacted their pregnancies, delivery and first few months at home.

“It definitely increased the anxiety,” Mayne said about being pregnant during the pandemic. “You never knew what was coming, what was next. It made making plans harder.”

A family’s pain and mystery illness

A Middletown fourth-grader who was diagnosed with coronavirus and spent parts of four months in the hospital died last week after the family’s struggle.

Dorielis Reyes, 9, died Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Her ailments were called a medical mystery by the doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and other physicians around the world were consulted.

“It’s so hard,” her mother, Doranny Paula, said earlier this month before her death. “You never expect your kid, so young, to get this sick.”

‘Music is so powerful, so healing’

In April, we told the story of the Belews. Even when Marge Belew’s health started declining about five years ago and she moved into Westover, a Hamilton retirement village, David Belew visited his wife of 67 years daily.

Then the coronavirus reared its ugly head, and for the first time in their marriage, Dave Belew, 88, was unable to see his wife, 88.

That’s when he thought of a unique way to reconnect with the love of his life.

At 6 p.m. every day — right after Marge finishes eating dinner — she received a phone call from her husband as he sat in their home. Then he simply asked: “Are you ready for a concert?”

He placed the phone on one of the two grand pianos in their house and played “Margie,” the same song that began every concert. Then he played four or five more songs and concluded with a hymn, an “inspirational way to end,” he said.

‘We’re really going to miss them’

Two Fairfield sisters, who had other health concerns, died from the coronavirus less than one month apart.

Brenda Harmon, died on June 23, two weeks after her 61st birthday;. her sister, Donna Newton, died on July 21. She was 58.

Christmas in July has been a long-standing tradition in the Harmon household, which included Donna, who moved in with her sister’s family years ago after losing a job. They would fill their home with Christmas cheer twice a year, complete with a small gift exchange with family and friends, said Brenda’s husband, Dale.

Part of their July celebration included a donation to the Fairfield Food Pantry, said their friend, Judy Dirksen.

“I know that they were just very devoted to one another,” she said. “We’re really going to miss them.”

TELLING YOUR STORIES

