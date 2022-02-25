Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine

Cincinnati humanitarian aid group Matthew 25: Ministries is sending disaster relief to people in the Ukraine, a country under attack by Russia.
M25M said it will help people seeking refuge though the distribution of products by way of partners who in the country already. It will send personal care supplies, paper products and clothing to those who are displaced.
Matthew 25 is requesting donations in order to restock for future disasters.
Monetary donations
Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Ukraine will be used for the purpose intended).
Product donations
The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242:
- Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
- Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
- Clothing: New and gently-used clothing.
“Matthew 25 responded to multiple disasters in 2021 including the December tornado outbreak, Hurricane Ida, the Haiti earthquake, California wildfires, and more, while continuing their ongoing work with the poorest of the poor worldwide,” the nonprofit said in a news release. “So far in 2022, Matthew 25: Ministries has distributed approximately 3 million pounds of aid domestically and internationally and helped more than 3.5 million people.”
For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ activities, go yo https://m25m.org/disaster/ukraine22 or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook at facebook.com/m25m.org.
