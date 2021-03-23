Mason officials searching for suspects in playground Nazi symbols

Mason Schools and local police are working to find suspects who used chalk to draw a Nazi symbol and profanity on a school playground.
Both the schools and Mason Police are asking for help in identifying what appear to a group of teens recently captured on a security camera while allegedly drawing on the sidewalk near Mason Intermediate School.
The tip on the playground graffiti came to school officials via an anti-bias hotline sent up by the school district.
“City of Mason Police are searching for a young person(s) who chalked a swastika and lewd graffiti on the Mason Elementary/Mason Intermediate School playground Friday evening,” according to a statement released Monday by Mason School officials.
The graffiti happened between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, officials said.
Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, said “we have had issues as the weather has been getting warmer with teens leaving walking home after school gets out - middle school mostly - leaving trash at the Mason Elementary and Mason Intermediate parking lot.”
But this type of incident is a new one, said Carson.
“We had not had antisemitic or lewd graffiti before and appreciate how our community stepped up and shared on our tip line and the City of Mason’s Campus Safety Team support in investigating,” she said.
The school system, which has three schools – Mason High School, Mason Intermediate and Mason Elementary – on one shared campus dissected by Mason-Montgomery Road, has long been a leader among southwest Ohio districts in employing dozens of security cameras inside and around its school buildings.
“Mason City Schools and the City of Mason Campus Safety Team are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. If you recognize the individuals or have information about this incident, please call 513-229-8560,” the district said.