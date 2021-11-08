Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash

The car was a Tesla, which officials said complicated firefighting efforts.

“A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguished, it’s out, it’s done, we’re good to go,” said Capt. Mike Masterson with Pierce Twp. Fire Department. “What we’re finding with this one is the batteries are shorting out on us, and they just keep generating heat and keep reigniting.”

Masterson said the risk could continue for days, but said it does not mean electric cars are more likely to catch fire. The National Fire Protection Association said there is not enough data to track how often electric vehicles catch fire.