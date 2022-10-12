Mason dog park inclusive, adjacent to Little Miami Scenic Trail

Pawmyra is also adjacent to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, allowing for river views and longer walks.

Pawmyra’s name honors the City of Mason’s 1803 origins as the Village of Palmyra. Founder William Mason originally called his 16-acre plot Palmyra, but it was renamed in 1835 when officials were informed that another Ohio village had the same name.

The city offers these guidelines for patrons and their dogs:

• Dogs should be free of communicable disease, licensed, vaccinated and four months or older.

• Dogs will always wear a collar with identification while enjoying the park.

• Food, treats and toys should be left at home.

• Owners should be attentive, carry a leash and remain near their dog.

• Dogs must understand basic commands such as name recognition, “sit,” “come” and “leave it.”

• If your dog exhibits excessive barking or aggressive behavior, remove your dog from the park.

• Owners must clean up and properly dispose of waste.

• Dogs should stay in the designated area appropriate for their size.

• Owners are legally responsible for their dog’s behavior.

• Children under 13 should be accompanied by an adult.