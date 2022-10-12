Mason dog park inclusive, adjacent to Little Miami Scenic Trail

A new park for dogs and their owners is now open in Mason.
The 4-acre Pawmyra Dog Park is located in the lower section of Mason Sports Park at 3400 Mason Morrow Millgrove Road.
The dog park is designed to be inclusive, which Mason officials said fits their mission to support an active lifestyle for all residents.
“The City recognizes the value of inclusivity and the significant role it plays in building Mason’s culture of Wellness. Pawmyra Dog Park is no exception,” read a statement from the city of Mason. “The Dog Park was built so that community members of all ages and abilities can enjoy this new wellness amenity. The park was designed to include concrete pathways from the parking lot into each fenced in area of the park in order to remove any type of accessibility barriers for those looking to access and enjoy the park.
“The wide access gates to each of the three areas of the Dog Park were designed with accessibility and inclusivity at the forefront. In addition, the City implemented concrete walkways along the entire length of each section of the park to increase mobility and access to the park for our community members.”
Pawmyra is also adjacent to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, allowing for river views and longer walks.
Pawmyra’s name honors the City of Mason’s 1803 origins as the Village of Palmyra. Founder William Mason originally called his 16-acre plot Palmyra, but it was renamed in 1835 when officials were informed that another Ohio village had the same name.
The city offers these guidelines for patrons and their dogs:
• Dogs should be free of communicable disease, licensed, vaccinated and four months or older.
• Dogs will always wear a collar with identification while enjoying the park.
• Food, treats and toys should be left at home.
• Owners should be attentive, carry a leash and remain near their dog.
• Dogs must understand basic commands such as name recognition, “sit,” “come” and “leave it.”
• If your dog exhibits excessive barking or aggressive behavior, remove your dog from the park.
• Owners must clean up and properly dispose of waste.
• Dogs should stay in the designated area appropriate for their size.
• Owners are legally responsible for their dog’s behavior.
• Children under 13 should be accompanied by an adult.
About the Author