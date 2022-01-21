Masks mandated in City of Oxford through March 1

Oxford City Council members have enacted an ordinance requiring anyone in the city to have a facial mask on while in public indoor spaces.
The mandate is an emergency ordinance, which requires six of the seven council members to vote yes. It was voted on at the Jan. 18 meeting.
The mandate applies through March 1.
Oxford City Council members also passed a resolution that recommends residents get the COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots and to wear masks.
The decisions come as students at Miami University in Oxford return this weekend for the Spring semester of classes that begins Monday.
Classes this semester will end in mid-May.
