Mary J Blige, Charlie Wilson and more to perform at 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival

Mary J. Blige performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP PHOTO

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
31 minutes ago
The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival will return in July with headliners Mary J Blige and Charlie Wilson, organizers announced on Dec. 3.

Nelly, Trey Songz and other artists will also take the stage during the three-day festival, which will run from July 23-25, 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the lineup:

  • July 23: A Tribute to Hip Hop Music will be held, but artists for that have yet to be announced
  • July 24: Ledisi, 803 Fresh, Tyrese and Nelly will all perform before headliner Charlie Wilson takes the stage.
  • July 25: Heatwave, Doug E Fresh, SWV and Trey Songz will perform ahead of Mary J Blige

This year will also feature the debut of Club Lounge, intended to enhance fan experience through a modern hospitality space inspired by the upgrades planned for Paycor Stadium.

The lounge will have expanded indoor seating, upgraded bar service, lounge furnishings and large video screens. The space will also be where the festival’s Thursday night performances will be held.

“Mary J Blige, Charlie Wilson and the rest of this year’s artists are going to put on a weekend packed with great music and good vibes,” said Joe Santangelo, the festival’s producer, in a press release. “We love seeing fans come together to celebrate the soundtrack of R&B and the festival keeps growing because the energy, the people and the city make it something special.”

For last year’s festival, organizers initially booked Janet Jackson to headline, but the queen of pop pulled out of the festival months in advance, citing “personal matters.” After that, organizers brought in LL Cool J and Toni Braxton to fill the void left by Miss Jackson.

Earth, Wind & Fire also performed as headliners for Friday night in 2025.

