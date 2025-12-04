Light Up Middletown continues providing families inexpensive holiday option

Admission is by cash donation through Dec. 31 at Smith Park.
Light Up Middletown is celebrating 26 years in operation at Smith Park in Middletown. The drive-through fantasy holiday light display is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through New Year's Eve. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Rick McCrabb – Contributing Writer
32 minutes ago
Now in its 26th season, Light Up Middletown continues to offer local families an inexpensive holiday entertainment option.

That was the goal when the late Flo Randall, a retired Middletown High School athletic secretary, founded Light Up Middletown in 1999.

Those who attend the holiday light displays are asked to make a cash donation, said Bill Becker, chairman of the board.

Charging per car or per person, unlike other holiday light displays, never has been an option, Becker said. A set admission fee may keep some families from attending Light Up Middletown that runs 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31, he said.

“We only ask that they give what they can and for them to enjoy the lights,” Becker said. “It has worked well in the past.”

Becker said there are about 50 major light displays throughout the drive-through route that takes motorists around Smith Pond. He said there are countless other smaller displays and brightly lit trees throughout the park.

A new feature this year shows a football player, dressed in purple and white lights in honor of the Middletown High School Middies, kicking a field goal with Santa signaling the kick is good.

A group of about 20 volunteers, named the Grandpa Gang, start putting up the light displays in late September.

Crews of workers from Cleveland Cliffs help erect some of the larger displays. The workers are a “tremendous help,” according to Becker.

The Granda Gang also receives assistance from the city of Middletown workers who string lights on trees, Becker said.

Local non-profit groups are scheduled to sell hot chocolate on the weekends, and visitors interested in having their picture taken with Santa Claus, are encouraged to visit Reimagine Middletown — previously known as Middletown Holiday Whopla — in downtown Middletown.

The annual Christmas Balloon Glow, scheduled for this week, was postponed due to the inclement weather. A rescheduled date will be announced later, Becker said.

Jack Squier installs lights on top of Santa's shed Tuesday, Oct. 21 at Smith Park in Middletown. Squier is part of a group of retirees known as the Grandpa Gang who install displays for Light Up Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Light Up Middletown

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31

WHERE: Smith Park, Middletown

HOW MUCH: Admission by donation

