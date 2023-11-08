MAPS: How Butler County’s precincts voted on Issues 1 and 2

Across the state on Tuesday, Ohio residents voted to pass Issue 1, guaranteeing a limited right to an abortion in the state constitution. Butler County voters narrowly supported the measure with a margin of 50.63%.

Elsewhere on the ballot, Ohioans also passed Issue 2, a ballot measure to legalize marijuana. Issue 2 was more popular among voters both statewide and in Butler County, where the measure garnered 56.8% support.

Check out the maps below to see how your precinct voted on each issue.

Issue 1

Issue 1 was most popular among Butler County voters in urban areas. Oxford voters in particular supported the measure, with the five top precincts by support all in the city.

Voters from Morgan, Hanover and Wayne Townships opposed the ballot measure the most strongly, with several precincts reporting less than a third of voters in favor of the constitutional amendment.

Countywide, slightly more voters cast ballots in favor of guaranteed access to limited abortions than supported the measure to raise the bar for constitutional amendments in an August special election earlier this year. In that election, 50.16% of Butler County voters said the state should require 60% support for constitutional amendments.

Issue 2

More voters in Butler County supported legalizing marijuana than guaranteeing limited abortion access. While the same was true statewide, the margin was greater in Butler County.

Just 36 of Butler’s 291 precincts voted against legalizing marijuana. Only one county, Liberty 17, voted in favor of Issue 1 and against Issue 2, both by a margin of less than 1%. Like Issue 1, Issue 2 saw the most resistance in Morgan and Wayne Townships.