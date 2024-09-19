Maple Avenue rail crossing in Hamilton to be improved next year

“The purpose of it is to improve the safety there by getting people off the railroad tracks,” he said.

In addition to the resurfacing project, ODOT plans to remove two crosswalks of the four at the Ohio 4 and Maple Avenue intersection. Those removed crosswalks would be replaced by two new ones a block to the west on Maple Avenue, which Messer said that would make it safer for pedestrians.

ODOT spokeswoman Kathleen Fuller said the construction for the state-managed project could begin as early as May, and has a Nov. 1, 2025, completion date. She said the estimated timeline for the $1 million-plus project could last about six months and they are not anticipating any detours for traffic.

However, there may be short-term closures ― less than 15 minutes ― as they are deemed necessary, and local law enforcement will be used to direct traffic. These intermittent periods of closure would not happen during peak rush hour times during the week.

The project is needed because of the proximity of the railroad crossing to the intersection, Fuller said. Additionally, it will improve intersection safety for motorists as the Norfolk Southern grade crossing warning devices will be modified, along with the traffic signals at Maple and Ohio 4.

“The new signal will entail a railroad pre-emption and interconnection with the Norfolk and Southern crossing that will improve the communication between the traffic signal and the railroad crossing, which then improves safety,” Fuller said.