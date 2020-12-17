X

Middletown’s Manchester Hotel project awarded $4M in state historic tax credits

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

The Manchester Inn in Middletown has sat empty for years, but a long-awaited development could be on the horizon.

The Ohio Development Services Agency announced that the project, which also includes the adjacent Snider Ford/Sonshine building, was awarded a $4 million historic tax credit.

The agency awarded more than $26.5 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits for the rehabilitation of 51 historic buildings. Together, the projects are expected to leverage approximately $259 million in private investments in 11 communities, the agency said.

Developer William Grau, who had been unsuccessful in receiving this tax credit in previous rounds, is in a legal battle with the city of Middletown over the ownership after the city invoked a reverter clause in 2018. The case has a trial date early next year.

Both buildings have been vacant for years, but officials hope they can be restored to serve as a hotel and neighboring brewery and taproom. The hotel will have 91 rooms and suites and will maintain the restaurant, bar, and ballroom spaces, according to plans previously released.

