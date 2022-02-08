Man who spent entire life in law enforcement ‘loved nothing more than being a police officer’

He then returned to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office as a special deputy in July of 1992 until October of 1998 when he was hired as a deputy sheriff/court services. He was promoted to the rank of deputy on Sept. 23, 2000 and promoted to the rank of corporal on Sept. 4, 2013 until his retirement on Jan. 5, 2018.

“He loved nothing more than being a police officer,” said Peggy Brockman, his wife of 21 years. “Law was first, teaching was second. He was always about helping people. He was a committed man. He was good at what he did.”

Then when he retired, Brockman was “lost” until it was time to teach at the academy, his wife said.

“It hurt my soul for him,” she said. “Police work was all he ever wanted to do. You know how some kids say they want to do ‘this or that’ later in life. Well, he did exactly what he wanted.”

He was a member of Hugh L. Bates No. 686 F & A.M. Masonic Lodge and a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with Chaplain Frank Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.