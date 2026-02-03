Man who allegedly made bomb threat at Middletown McDonald’s indicted by grand jury

During the call, Hall said he had “placed (three) bombs inside of McDonald’s” and advised he ”wanted $10,000 or he was going to detonate the bombs.”

Charges stem from a Dec. 21 incident, in which Hall allegedly called the city’s dispatch center to make a bomb threat at the McDonald’s at 1301 S. Breiel Blvd., according to court records.

Hall asked dispatchers to “put the money in the middle of the road.”

Two officers responded to the McDonald’s and located Hall in a red Honda Civic parked at the business across the street.

Hall advised officers he had a 9 mm pistol with him, which officers found in the car after detaining Hall.

The scene was cleared by Butler County bomb squad and no explosives were found, according to Middletown police.

He was booked into Middletown city jail Dec. 21 and then the Butler County jail Dec. 30, where he remains on a $50,000 bail.

Hall will be back in court Feb. 17 for an arraignment hearing.