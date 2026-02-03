Breaking: DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS decision for Haitians

Man who allegedly made bomb threat at Middletown McDonald’s indicted by grand jury

A man who allegedly made bomb threats to a Middletown McDonald’s in December has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury.

James Laurance Hall, 37, of Middletown is facing three charges: inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony, and making a terroristic threat and making false alarm, both third-degree felonies.

Charges stem from a Dec. 21 incident, in which Hall allegedly called the city’s dispatch center to make a bomb threat at the McDonald’s at 1301 S. Breiel Blvd., according to court records.

During the call, Hall said he had “placed (three) bombs inside of McDonald’s” and advised he ”wanted $10,000 or he was going to detonate the bombs.”

Hall asked dispatchers to “put the money in the middle of the road.”

Two officers responded to the McDonald’s and located Hall in a red Honda Civic parked at the business across the street.

Hall advised officers he had a 9 mm pistol with him, which officers found in the car after detaining Hall.

The scene was cleared by Butler County bomb squad and no explosives were found, according to Middletown police.

He was booked into Middletown city jail Dec. 21 and then the Butler County jail Dec. 30, where he remains on a $50,000 bail.

Hall will be back in court Feb. 17 for an arraignment hearing.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.