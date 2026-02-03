Breaking: ‘Weeping in relief’: Judge blocks Trump administration from ending protected status for Haitians

Crash closes road for several hours in Middletown

Emergency crews were on Carmody Boulevard in Middletown for several hours due to a crash on Feb. 2, 2026. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

A road was closed for several hours Monday evening after a reported car crash in Middletown.

Middletown dispatchers confirmed that a car crash was reported on Carmody Boulevard.

The road was closed at Ohio 4 due to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.