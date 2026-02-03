Crash closes road for several hours in Middletown

A road was closed for several hours Monday evening after a reported car crash in Middletown.
Middletown dispatchers confirmed that a car crash was reported on Carmody Boulevard.
The road was closed at Ohio 4 due to the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
