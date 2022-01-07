Man stabbed in Hamilton; police investigate

HAMILTON — A man was stabbed Friday afternoon at a Chestnut Street residence, according to Hamilton Police.
A 25-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the neck about 3 p.m. Police surrounded the house and ordered the suspect out of the residence in the 1200 block of Chestnut. He complied.
As of 3:45 p.m. the victim was being treated at an area hospital and the suspect was headed to the HPD for questioning, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. He said the victim was alert and talking at the scene.
