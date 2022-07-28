Man remembered for long-time service to horse shows, 4-H at Butler County Fair

According to Wesley, Eastham never cared whether the kids won the blue ribbon. He was more focused on how they acted when they lost.

“Bobby was never about winning the award, but how you reacted to it, and whether you held your head high,” Wesley said.

Although he was an advisor for more than 20 years, Eastham was involved with the Butler County Fair for more than 40 years. Eastham served as the president of the Butler County 4-H Committee, vice president of the Horse Advisors Committee, and helped oversee the Butler County Junior Fair Board Horse Department.

“Generally, he was the person that everyone went to,” Wesley said.

Eastham, who resided in Camden, grew up in Butler County and was around horses his entire life. As he got older, he enjoyed being a part of the community and wanted to share his passion for horses with children.

“He did a lot, not just for his own club, which he loved dearly, but any kid that needed help, he was right there,” Debbie Cox, owner of James Cox Saddlery, said.

Eastham was her oldest friend, and she said this week has been difficult for many.

“It’s been very hard this week,” Cox said. “It’s hard to look over at that wall.”

The Blazin’ Saddles stable is dedicated to honor Eastham. A short biography and picture of him decorate the right wall leading into the stable. There is space on the wall for people to write their favorite memory of him, and each of the children’s horse stables also shares their favorite memory.

“My favorite memory of Bobby would probably be every time after I show, I’d go to the announcer stand and he’d give me the biggest hug, and he told me how proud he was,” Allison Wesley, a seven-year member of the Blazin’ Saddles, said.

MacKenzie Kidwell is also a seven-year member of the 4-H group, and she said Eastham was known for his hugs.

“When I would go to 4-H meetings, I looked forward to him and seeing his smile and getting a hug,” Kidwell said. “He was very comforting, especially if we were having a bad day, he would always make us feel better.”

Although this week has been tough, the children showing their horses are presenting for Eastham.

“He would definitely be proud of everything they’ve done this week,” Cox said.