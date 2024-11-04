Man killed in single-vehicle crash Friday in Middletown

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Rogers, who is a member of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, said the crash remains under investigation, but he is investigating “speed and impairment as possible causative factors and well as loss of the motor vehicle.”

The identification of the victim is pending autopsy and notification of next of kin, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office