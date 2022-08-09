Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Middletown; 1 in custody

Around 9 p.m. 62-year-old Donald Williams, of Miamisburg, was going south on Roosevelt Avenue on a motorized bicycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 24-year-old Middletown man was in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling north on Roosevelt Avenue.

When the PT Cruiser went to turn left onto Johns Road, the vehicle hit Williams, according to troopers.