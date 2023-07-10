BreakingNews
Man killed in crash involving car, motorcycle on Ohio 4
Man killed in crash involving car, motorcycle on Ohio 4

A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Lemon Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of northbound Ohio 4 (Hamilton-Middletown Road).

A 2008 Toyota and a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were involved in the crash. Both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to Atrium Medical Center, where the male driver was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

