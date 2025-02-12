Man found dead in Middletown canal identified

Middletown police were called to the 2900 block about 7:45 a.m. and found Johnson dead. He was wearing jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket.

Sgt. Sam Allen said no foul play is suspected.

“We believe it may have been a medical issue,” Allen said. A 911 caller reported a dog running loose and the body in the canal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or 513-425-7700.