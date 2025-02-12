Man found dead in Middletown canal identified

A 38-year-old man has been identified as the person found dead face down in a canal Tuesday morning along Wilbraham Road in Middletown.

Derron Tyler Johnson was identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office Wednesday following an autopsy. The cause and manner of death is listed as pending further investigation.

Middletown police were called to the 2900 block about 7:45 a.m. and found Johnson dead. He was wearing jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket.

Sgt. Sam Allen said no foul play is suspected.

“We believe it may have been a medical issue,” Allen said. A 911 caller reported a dog running loose and the body in the canal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or 513-425-7700.

