Man dies after being struck on Middletown roadway

A man was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking in the 1700 block of University Boulevard in Middletown, according to city officials.
Police were called to the scene at 9:21 p.m. They are still investigating the accident.
The victim’s name has not been released by police.
This story will be updated when information becomes available.
