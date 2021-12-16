journal-news logo
X

Man dies after being struck on Middletown roadway

ajc.com

News
By Rick McCrabb
39 minutes ago
Police investigating Wednesday night incident

A man was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking in the 1700 block of University Boulevard in Middletown, according to city officials.

Police were called to the scene at 9:21 p.m. They are still investigating the accident.

The victim’s name has not been released by police.

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Oxford Twp. trustees vote to keep control of police department
2
Co-chair of Broad Street Bash dies; called ‘pillar of our community’
3
52 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Local woman’s book offers hope to those with schizophrenia and their...
5
Exiting Fairfield mayor, council members honored for their years of...

About the Author

Rick McCrabb
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top