Man dies after accidental fall from ladder at Fairfield business

Fairfield first responders were called to Dunkin', 6315 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, for a report of a man who fell from a ladder. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By - Staff WriterNick Graham
35 minutes ago

A man has died today after a fall from a ladder in the 6300 block of South Gilmore Road in Fairfield, according to police.

The Fairfield police and fire were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. to the call at Dunkin’, 6315 S. Gilmore Road for a person who fell from a ladder, and scanner reports said he was bleeding from the head.

The Butler County coroner confirmed an investigator was dispatched to the scene.

Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said preliminary reports show this was an accident.

