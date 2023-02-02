Man crushed to death at Hamilton Safe plant in Milford

MILFORD — One man is dead after police said he was trapped under a safe door at Hamilton Safe’s manufacturing plant in Milford.
Union Twp. police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. That employee, 59-year-old John Earhart of Batavia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to its website, Hamilton Safe Co. is one of the largest manufacturers of physical security products, pneumatic tube systems and audio/video systems.
Cincinnati’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office is conducting an investigation. Union Township police are also investigating.
