Man charged for dousing woman, baby with hot grease as they slept

Michael Maloney. CONTRIBUTED/BUTLER CO. JAIL
Michael Maloney. CONTRIBUTED/BUTLER CO. JAIL

News
By Lauren Pack
Updated 6 minutes ago
Suspect is former prison inmate serving time on manslaughter sentence

A man who served a previous prison term for a fatal beating is now charged with felonious assault for allegedly throwing hot grease on a Hamilton woman and a baby.

On Dec. 21, the injured woman called dispatchers about 7:50 a.m. screaming that someone had broken into her Grand Boulevard residence and burned her and the child.

“Somebody ran in my house,” she told dispatchers. “I am burned. Me and my baby are burned.”

Hamilton Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said the woman and her 18-month-old son were intentionally doused with hot oil.

“She was in bed. The guy broke into the house. He had some hot oil and threw it on her while she was asleep and also burnt the child,” Burkhardt said. The woman remained hospitalized last week.

An investigation pointed to Michael Maloney as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday in Kentucky, waived extradition and was booked into the Butler County Jail about 4:30 p.m. that day.

Maloney, 41, was arraigned Thursday in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $200,000. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

In 2000, Maloney pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter for fatally beating a man to death with a baseball bat. Judge Keith Spaeth sentenced Maloney to the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In 2008, Spaeth denied Maloney’s request for early release from prison.

