Man charged for aggravated vehicular assault after allegedly leaving accident scene

Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, of the 700 block of Granada Avenue, was arrested Wednesday after officers of the Trenton Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant on a residence where officers located the hit-skip vehicle in the back yard covered with a tarp.

On July 14, a couple stopped on State Street waiting to turn into Cassano’s when they were struck from behind by a GMC Envoy SUV, according to Trenton police. The driver of the Envoy did several U-turns and fled the scene, police said.