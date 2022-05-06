Man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself waives right, case sent to grand jury

Enamorado was charged with felony endangering children, drug abuse fentanyl and possession of drug instruments as a result of a search of the house.

Nelson said Enamorado was away from his house for about a hour when the boy shot himself in the right leg with a 9 millimeter handgun. The boy’s 14-year-old brother and two other juveniles were in the house at the time.

Enamorado admitted to detectives he left the gun unsecured inside the bedroom when he left the home, according to Middletown Municipal Court documents.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Bender 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.