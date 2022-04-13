BreakingNews
Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton
journal-news logo
X

Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton

Dimitri A. Hubbard

caption arrowCaption
Dimitri A. Hubbard

News
By
1 hour ago

An arrest has been made in the Monday shooting of a man who drove himself to the Hamilton police station.

Dimitri Hubbard, 41, of Wilson Street, was charged with felonious assault Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting 51-year-old Thomas L. Cooley while he was in his car.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHA,/STAFF

Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHA,/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHA,/STAFF

They found Cooley behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart and the police report.

“He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street),” Burkhardt said.

Cooley was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released.

ExploreHamilton police, family and volunteers search for missing man

In Other News
1
Woman in her 20s killed in West Chester Twp. crash
2
‘Very overcrowded’ Monroe district looks for short-, long-term...
3
Badin High School baseball coach Brion Treadway wins his 200th career...
4
Lakota’s Matt Miller named digital superintendent of the year
5
Fairfield city agrees to JEDD with Fairfield Twp.

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top