Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton

An arrest has been made in the Monday shooting of a man who drove himself to the Hamilton police station.
Dimitri Hubbard, 41, of Wilson Street, was charged with felonious assault Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting 51-year-old Thomas L. Cooley while he was in his car.
Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.
They found Cooley behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart and the police report.
“He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street),” Burkhardt said.
Cooley was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been released.
