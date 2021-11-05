Make plans in November for these not-to-miss concerts

“We are excited to have them come to Fairfield, bringing their style of country to our stage,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.

Named after a Bob Dylan song of the same name, the band’s stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over violin and guitars has earned them praise across the board. The act has been named among Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need to Know,” and Roughstock’s “Ones to Watch.” To purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets or stop the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. (Ticket pricing includes applicable ticketing fees.)

Maurice Hamilton and the Boogiejuice Horns will entertain patrons with The Funk ‘n’ Soul Show at the Fitton Center on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for members and the cost of a ticket for a non-member is $37. “Direct from Louisville, Kentucky, we’ll have a seven-piece band doing an incredible performance featuring funk, soul and R&B. They’ll be doing Barry White, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, Marvin Gaye and Rev. Al Green, Prince and much more. So, we’re really going to have a high-energy, high-octane show,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director at the Fitton Center. To purchase tickets, or for a complete list of programming, events and activities, visit www.fittoncenter.org.

MercyMe will bring the inhale (exhale) Tour to Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. with special guest Micah Tyler. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

MercyMe, a GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band, will take the inhale (exhale) tour to 30 cities across the U.S. Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double platinum in the digital domain. MercyMe has sold out venues throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the band has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, The Today Show and CBS This Morning, among others. MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale) in April. Tickets start at $27.75. For more details, and to purchase tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC with special guests Armadeus will be in concert at the Sorg Opera House on Fri., Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Thunderstruck recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert, the way fans remember it. Thunderstruck aims to please every crowd, playing the songs everyone knows and loves from all eras of AC/DC. The concert is made possible in part by generous grants from the Middletown Community Foundation and First Financial Bank. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and $30 for premium seating. For more info., and to purchase tickets, go to www.sorgoperahouse.org.

Songs of Ascent: The Butler Philharmonic Chorus Fall Concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sun., Nov. 21. Scott Wyatt conducts this concert by the Butler Phil at First United Methodist Church at 225 Ludlow St. in Hamilton. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will perform “A Holiday Pops Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11 at Miami University Hamilton’s Parrish Auditorium. Get the group’s full schedule of concerts at www.butlerphil.org/events.