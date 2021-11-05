Make plans in November for these not-to-miss concerts

When it comes to making plans, or simply a fun, musical evening out, fans won’t want to miss these concerts that are happening at venues across the region in November. There’s something on the calendar for everyone.
Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute will be in concert at Sorg Opera House at 8 p.m. today, Nov. 5. Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles for nearly three decades, and the band has performed for audiences all over the world. Now they’re bringing their top-notch performance to the historic Sorg Theater stage. The experience of a Hotel California show isn’t just about the band – it’s about celebrating the music and the memories. It’s a skilled celebration of The Eagles’ music. (This is a rescheduled show from 5/22/21.)
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Masks are not required, but optional. The theater is operating at full capacity. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.sorgoperahouse.org.
The Menus will be on stage at Sorg Opera House at 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6, the Almond Butter Band is there Nov. 12 and The Belairs take the stage Nov. 13. There are several more concerts scheduled at this venue so check its website and social media pages for more information. Sorg’s address is 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
Farewell Angelina will be in concert at the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6.Tickets are $34 for adults and $31 for senior adults and students.
“We are excited to have them come to Fairfield, bringing their style of country to our stage,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.
Named after a Bob Dylan song of the same name, the band’s stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over violin and guitars has earned them praise across the board. The act has been named among Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need to Know,” and Roughstock’s “Ones to Watch.” To purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets or stop the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. (Ticket pricing includes applicable ticketing fees.)
Maurice Hamilton and the Boogiejuice Horns will entertain patrons with The Funk ‘n’ Soul Show at the Fitton Center on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for members and the cost of a ticket for a non-member is $37. “Direct from Louisville, Kentucky, we’ll have a seven-piece band doing an incredible performance featuring funk, soul and R&B. They’ll be doing Barry White, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, Marvin Gaye and Rev. Al Green, Prince and much more. So, we’re really going to have a high-energy, high-octane show,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director at the Fitton Center. To purchase tickets, or for a complete list of programming, events and activities, visit www.fittoncenter.org.
MercyMe will bring the inhale (exhale) Tour to Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. with special guest Micah Tyler. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
MercyMe, a GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band, will take the inhale (exhale) tour to 30 cities across the U.S. Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double platinum in the digital domain. MercyMe has sold out venues throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the band has appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, The Today Show and CBS This Morning, among others. MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale) in April. Tickets start at $27.75. For more details, and to purchase tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC with special guests Armadeus will be in concert at the Sorg Opera House on Fri., Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Thunderstruck recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert, the way fans remember it. Thunderstruck aims to please every crowd, playing the songs everyone knows and loves from all eras of AC/DC. The concert is made possible in part by generous grants from the Middletown Community Foundation and First Financial Bank. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and $30 for premium seating. For more info., and to purchase tickets, go to www.sorgoperahouse.org.
Songs of Ascent: The Butler Philharmonic Chorus Fall Concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sun., Nov. 21. Scott Wyatt conducts this concert by the Butler Phil at First United Methodist Church at 225 Ludlow St. in Hamilton. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will perform “A Holiday Pops Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11 at Miami University Hamilton’s Parrish Auditorium. Get the group’s full schedule of concerts at www.butlerphil.org/events.
