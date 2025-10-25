Majors Farms makes donation to assist athletes, cheerleaders

Kevin Majors, president of Majors Farms on Ohio 63, said his father, Robert, instilled in the family the value of supporting the Monroe community.

After Robert Majors died in 2020, the company has held an annual sweet corn sale when customers are allowed to purchase corn for a donation.

Monroe athletes and cheerleaders volunteer to run the corn sale, Majors said. All proceeds are then donated, he said. Majors Farms have donated about $60,000 the last four years.

This year’s presentation was made during halftime of Friday night’s varsity football game against Ross.

“It’s a great honor,” Majors said when asked about the corn program inspired by his father’s generosity. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Majors said the Pee Wee program has used the money to purchase blocking sleds and football equipment.

Eric Silverman, athletic director for the district, said the donation supports the football program through additional training equipment, team meals for athletes and other team needs.

He said the donations are “incredibly beneficial in allowing us to provide our student-athletes with the resources they need to be successful and to enhance their experience as student-athletes.”

He said Majors has been “a tremendous supporter” of the district and the Monroe community for years.

“When members of our community partner with local community organizations such as the school district, it reinforces their overall commitment to investing into the betterment of our community as a whole,” he said.