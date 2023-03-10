Majority of overdose deaths in Butler County prompts sheriff to visit U.S. southern border

Earlier this month, Sheriff Jones visited the southern border in Cochise County, Ariz. where he participated in multiple ride-alongs with law enforcement. Jones said the point of this trip was to educate people about current border operations and to learn more about how illegal drugs are coming into the United States, especially fentanyl.

He said the best way Butler County citizens can stay safe is to get educated on the dangers of fentanyl.

“That’s all the average person can do is educate your kids, educate the public,” Jones said. “Right now we’re not doing a good job with that.”

Jones said the U.S. is losing the fight against the influx of drugs coming in through the southern border. Following his trip, he wrote a letter to President Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding the removal of Mayorkas due to the conditions he witnessed on his trip.

“I should get a reply,” Jones said. “I hope that they have the decency to respond. I don’t suspect they will, but I’m hoping they will.”

Tracking overdoses in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a new public system called The State of Ohio Integrated Behavioral Health Dashboard to better track and report data on overdose deaths and other substance-use-related measures.

It provides a county- and state-level picture of long-term trends in opioid use disorder, overdoses and treatment in all 88 Ohio counties.

The dashboard is just in its first phase. Currently, it includes data on opioid use disorders in those 18 and older.

To help communities learn how best to implement the dashboards, RecoveryOhio will offer virtual training and virtual “office hours” over the next several weeks.