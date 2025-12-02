Major projects may be coming to Monroe’s Bicentennial Park

The projects are expected to cost $4.8 million, with federal funding covering $2.2 million, and the city responsible for the remaining $2.6 million.

Construction of a 1-mile multi-use path around the Bicentennial Commons Park is expected to cost $1,177,755 with federal Funding covering 90%, or $1,092,138. The local match is $85,617.

The city will be responsible for all cost overruns, contractor claims, and locally funded work above the federal maximum.

Another resolution authorized City Manager Larry Lester to enter into a Local Public Agency Federal Project Agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the 1.8-mile Great Miami Riverside Trail Project.

The project will include construction of a multi-use path from the Bicentennial Commons Park loop north to city limits, including stream bank stabilization along Dicks Creek on the northern end of the project, according to the city.

The estimated project cost is $3,690,349 with federal funding covering $1,107,862, and the city responsible for $2,582,487, or 70%, of total project cost.

No timelines were given for either project, though they have been discussed for years.

Council votes to give future members raises

While the ordinance that gives raises to the mayor, vice mayor and members of council won’t impact any current members, there was much discussion Tuesday night.

The ordinance passed 5-2 with members Tom Hagedorn and Jay Marlow voting no.

The ordinance adjusts the compensation of the mayor, vice mayor, and members of city council to ensure alignment with the minimum monthly earnable wage established by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) for full-time service credit, according to city documents, according to documents.

The last adjustment to council compensation occurred in 2014, and current salaries fall below the OPERS minimum threshold, according to the city.

So effective Jan. 1, 2028, council members’ salaries will be set at the OPERS minimum amount, with the vice mayor and mayor receiving an additional $50 and $100 per month, respectively.

The salaries have remained the same for the last 11 years. The mayor receives $450 a month, vice mayor $400 a month and council members $350 a year, according to finance records.

Hagedorn said he didn’t understand why the salaries needed to be increased to those levels, while other council members said the increases are needed to compensate for the hours spent.

Member Ben Wagner, who didn’t seek re-election after his four-year term expired, said there are weeks when he spends “significant” time, 20 to 25 hours a week, on council issues.

Since none of the seven members, unless they seek re-election, will benefit from the raises, Wagner said that “makes me feel comfortable.”

Council member Dr. Kelly Clark, who didn’t seek re-election, said council had a “very rare occasion” to vote on the raises since no current member will benefit from the raises.

“It’s a vote for future councils,” she said.