Major fire reported at former paper company building in Hamilton

Flames and black smoke could be seen pouring from all four stories of the building, and heat could be felt from across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hamilton Public Safety Director Scott Scrimizzi said that fire crews are fighting the fire defensively, and the top floor and roof have already collapsed.

He said that because the city owns its own water company, they were able to crank up the water pressure to fire hydrants being used to extinguish the fire. All the firetrucks have backed away from the building as more pieces of it collapse to the ground.

“We’re in good shape,” he said. “We just can’t take any chances on anyone getting hurt.”

He said that once the fire is out, the city will bring in a demolition crew to knock down the remaining building.

Credit: Michael Pitman

As the fire progressed, parts of the building continued to collapse.

The building was an office for Beckett Paper and later for Mohawk Paper, and the property had been considered for redevelopment by the city in the past.

The city of Hamilton said on social media that there would be power outages around the fire as they shut down circuits for safety reasons.