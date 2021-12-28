Maineville bar patrons may get free rides home on New Year’s Eve

The coalition includes the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center. It has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home for New Year’s Eve patrons at The Monkey Bar & Grille in Maineville.

Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at establishment from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards are available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth.