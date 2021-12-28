Hamburger icon
Maineville bar patrons may get free rides home on New Year’s Eve

By Staff Report
35 minutes ago

WARREN CO. — In an effort to curb drunken driving, a local coalition is offering free and cheap rides on New Year’s Eve.

The coalition includes the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center. It has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home for New Year’s Eve patrons at The Monkey Bar & Grille in Maineville.

Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at establishment from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards are available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth.

The venue is located at 7837 Old 3C Highway.

“We want people to have fun this New Year’s Eve and remember to drink responsibly. Designate a sober driver before you leave, call a friend, call a taxi, or use a mobile app like Uber,” said Ann Brock, coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities Coalition and trauma outreach coordinator for Atrium Medical Center. “This year we hope to make it even easier to arrive home safely with free gift cards for using a mobile app to hail a ride.”

So far in 2021, Warren County has experienced 204 OVI-related crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. One of those was a fatal crash, according to OSHP. CONTRIBUTED

Staff Report
