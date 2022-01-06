Madison Twp. residents seek compensation for constitutional violations in Dollar General lawsuit

A group of neighbors who claim Madison Twp. Trustee Alan Daniel trampled their rights when he voted for zoning variants for the new Dollar General have asked a federal appeals court to cancel the variants and compensate them.
In November, a federal judge ruled while Daniel’s actions regarding a zoning vote on the new Madison Twp. Dollar General store, at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, were “offensive” they aren’t grounds for granting an injunction. The neighbors filed an appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals six days later asking that court to cancel the zoning decision and compensate them for damages, attorneys fees and costs.
Several neighbors near the controversial new Dollar General store in Madison Twp. filed a federal due process lawsuit hoping to stop the development because Daniel, a township trustee who has resigned from the Butler County Board of Zoning of Appeals, had a financial conflict of interest when he voted in favor of several variances.
Daniel held the mortgage on the two properties in question that were owned by his son at the time of the BZA vote. If he had not participated in the vote it would not have passed for lack of a quorum on the board.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott on Nov. 16 denied the motion for a preliminary injunction.
“The court concludes that plaintiffs have not established a likelihood of success because they did not have a protected property interest in the discretionary variance approval vote by the Zoning Board sufficient to confer standing or create procedural due process rights...,” Dlott wrote.
“The actions of Alan Daniel and the Zoning Board to have allowed Daniel to vote in favor of the variances despite his conflict of interest are offensive. The citizens of Butler County, including plaintiffs, deserve better from their governmental representatives.”
