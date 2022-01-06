Madison Twp. residents seek compensation for constitutional violations in Dollar General lawsuit

In November, a federal judge ruled while Daniel’s actions regarding a zoning vote on the new Madison Twp. Dollar General store, at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, were “offensive” they aren’t grounds for granting an injunction. The neighbors filed an appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals six days later asking that court to cancel the zoning decision and compensate them for damages, attorneys fees and costs.

Several neighbors near the controversial new Dollar General store in Madison Twp. filed a federal due process lawsuit hoping to stop the development because Daniel, a township trustee who has resigned from the Butler County Board of Zoning of Appeals, had a financial conflict of interest when he voted in favor of several variances.