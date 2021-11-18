Dollar General in Madison Twp. will proceed despite conflict, federal judge rules

“The actions of Alan Daniel and the Zoning Board to have allowed Daniel to vote in favor of the variances despite his conflict of interest are offensive. The citizens of Butler County, including plaintiffs, deserve better from their governmental representatives.”

She noted in her opinion that the plaintiffs were not at the February meeting when the vote was taken to object, although they were notified. They also did not timely file an appeal to the Butler County Common Pleas Court.

“My opinion is this case is now over,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the Journal-News.

The neighbors also filed a complaint with the Butler County commissioners, asking them to oust Daniel from the zoning board and undo the board’s actions on the zoning variances at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads.

Before the commissioners could hold a public hearing on the dismissal petition Daniel tendered his resignation in a letter to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Butler County for so many years. I have always tried to do my best to make decisions that were in the best interests of the County and its residents, and I believe I have done some good along the way,” Daniel wrote.

“I am sorry for the trouble caused by the vote in which I participated in February of this year, and I can assure you I would make a different decision knowing the problems it has caused.”