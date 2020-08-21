Madison Schools student tests positive for coronavirus, staffer also quarantined

A Madison Schools student and a school staffer are now in home quarantine after the student tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said today.
It’s the first publicly announced case of a student testing positive for the coronavirus after in-person classes started in a Butler County school system earlier this week.
“We had one staff member who has been asked to quarantine for 14 days based on the close proximity they were with the student in a lunch situation,” Madison Schools Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff told the Journal-News today.
“As we have reviewed all of the areas that the student had been, we feel confident that the safety measures put into place helped with the contact tracing and lessening the spread,” said Tuttle-Huff.
In a statement posted on the district’s website, she stated: “We are working directly with the county health officials to address this situation. They have recommended we share the following with you.
“Butler County (health officials) have been notified, and they will begin contact tracing and investigating. If your child is at risk of exposure, they will notify you and let you know how to proceed. As we receive updates from the county health department, we will communicate as needed.”
Butler County Health officials did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
School officials are not identifying the student or staffer citing medical privacy reasons.
Madison Schools are closed today as was previously scheduled as the district is among those locally starting classes for the new school year this week on a staggered scheduled of alternative day attendance.
The off day will be used to further disinfect Madison’s single, K-12 campus, said Tuttle-Huff.
“Madison will continue to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures including sanitizing all spaces. School is closed on Friday and all areas will be thoroughly sanitized per department of health recommendations,” she said.
“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.”
Tuttle-Huff urged the school community to be mindful of the importance of maintaining a sense of normalcy, especially around younger people.
“It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected,” she said.