Madison Schools student tests positive for coronavirus, staffer also quarantined

“Butler County (health officials) have been notified, and they will begin contact tracing and investigating. If your child is at risk of exposure, they will notify you and let you know how to proceed. As we receive updates from the county health department, we will communicate as needed.”

Butler County Health officials did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

School officials are not identifying the student or staffer citing medical privacy reasons.

Madison Schools are closed today as was previously scheduled as the district is among those locally starting classes for the new school year this week on a staggered scheduled of alternative day attendance.

The off day will be used to further disinfect Madison’s single, K-12 campus, said Tuttle-Huff.

“Madison will continue to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures including sanitizing all spaces. School is closed on Friday and all areas will be thoroughly sanitized per department of health recommendations,” she said.

“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.”

Tuttle-Huff urged the school community to be mindful of the importance of maintaining a sense of normalcy, especially around younger people.

“It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected,” she said.