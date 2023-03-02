Madison, Middletown, Monroe and Edgewood superintendents: Pandemic changed how we educate

Not only were students out of the classroom, “they came back to teachers who had to wear masks,” she said. It was tougher for students who need to see their lips and facial expressions to properly hear and learn.

Missing two years of in-person education was probably more detrimental for students in the earliest grades, K-3, because that is where their basic reading skills are formed, Houser said.

Monroe Local Schools Superintendent Robert Buskirk said things are still “getting back to normal” beyond the height of the pandemic.

“I have an 8th-grade and 9th-grade daughter and this year they had an assembly before the first football game for the first time,” Buskirk said. “School is a lot more than academics.”

“The social pieces ... interacting with peers ... they missed out on a lot of that,” he said.

The superintendents also said the pandemic spurred things to get more political when it comes to education. The students and staff have political opinions influencing their decisions regarding education.

Speaking from the audience, Middletown mayor Nicole Condrey said having the entire community support the schools, especially the superintendents and leaders, is essential.

Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs shared that because they are in a community with fewer businesses, there isn’t as much business support, but there are organizations that have filled that void. He said a local church helped pay off lunch meal deficits and there was extra money so that if there is need again, they can get those paid.