Hundreds of Fairfield special needs students, volunteers enjoy annual fishing outing

For many of the students, it’s their first time fishing, but for older students like Jessica Benson, a senior at Fairfield High School, the annual fishing event has been a part of each of her school high school years.

“I fish with my Dad and my sister a lot but this is fun. And a lot of classmates are having fun too,” said Benson, who also said she enjoys the other activities offered including music, karaoke, face-painting, therapy dogs, costumed characters and snacks.

Benson’s designated “Buddy” for the event is Tori Storer, also a Fairfield senior, said the yearly outing is special for her and dozens of fellow volunteers.

“It’s so much fun,” said Storer.

Fellow “Buddy” volunteer senior Grant Slater was paired up with a Fairfield middle school student to help him maneuver the particulars of baiting, casting and — on occasion — reeling in a fish.

Slater said he was eager to volunteer to assist the special needs students.

“I wanted to help the community and it sounded fun,” said Slater. “It’s very exciting and everyone is joyful and glad to be here.”

Those are the goals each year and Thursday’s fishing expedition achieved those successfully, said Liz Gladish, coordinator for day and a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Students look forward to the annual gathering and start talking about from the beginning of the school year up to the day of, Gladish said, adding that this year saw about 200 special needs students from all Fairfield schools participate with the help of 225 high school senior volunteers.

“The day means everything to the kids with special needs and the senior (volunteers). The kids with special needs will show up on the first day of school and start asking their teachers when the fishing trip day is. They look forward to it.”

“And the seniors are very excited to show up and give of themselves on this day. It’s really wonderful,” said Gladish, who also credited Hamilton Bait & Tackle for supplying the fishing gear.

“Everything we have here or do is through donations from local clubs and organizations. And some people just donate money. They all helped make it a wonderful day.”