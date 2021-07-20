Madison hires one of Ohio’s longest-tenured superintendents as new leader

In a statement posted on Madison Schools’ website, Staggs said: “I am extremely honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Madison Local Schools.”

“Madison Local has a long tradition of excellence, and I am looking forward to the opportunity of working collaboratively to take an already great school district to even higher levels.”

According to a recent Times Reporter newspaper article from the Newcomerstown area, Randy Addy, president of the Newcomerstown Board of Education, was quoted saying Staggs “has done an excellent job as our superintendent and has had a positive effect on the lives of countless students over those many years.”

“He has also been a strong supporter of everyone that works in the Newcomerstown School District. His leadership during the pandemic has been wonderful as well.”

Staggs, a married father of seven children, was hired by the Madison school board with a three-year contract earlier this month and formally begins his employment on Aug. 1.

He takes over the rural Madison school system, which is one of the smaller districts in the area with an enrollment of about 1,500.

In August 2019, former Superintendent Tuttle-Huff received a five-year contract extension – compared to the more common three-year employment pacts.

Tuttle-Huff said she was pursuing other opportunities when she announced her pending resignation in April.