MacKenzie River closing location at Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Twp.

“This community welcomed us with open arms and from that very first pizza order to every birthday, game day, and happy hour in between, you’ve made this place feel like home,” according to the post. “We’re grateful beyond words.”

The management team did not indicate why the restaurant will close.

MacKenzie River opened in June 2018 after Max & Erma’s closed at that mall location. MacKenzie River, which is part of a chain that launched in 1993, offers gourmet pizzas, burgers, fish tacos and others made-from-scratch recipes. The closest locations to Butler County are in Beavercreek in the Miami Valley region and Crestview Hills in Northern Kentucky. They have more than 20 locations in eight states, including Ohio.

“There’s still time to stop by for one last visit,” the management team posted, “and we’d love the chance to thank you in person, share a story, and raise a glass together.”

The restaurant has a rewards membership, and if any saved rewards are not used at the Fairfield Twp. location on or before Saturday, they can be used at the other locations.