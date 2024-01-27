MAC to host annual ‘Tomorrow’s Artist Today’ exhibition

She said, “We love the fresh perspectives up and coming teen artists bring each year, recognizing their dynamic work, and supporting their creative vision. It is very special to be the first to welcome incredibly talented emerging artists to the professional art community.”

The exhibition will open with a reception from 10 a.m. to noon today.

The opening event will include light refreshments, live music from Moses Mabarak, an artist demo with weaving from Jen Morrell, and free caricatures by Xavier Mabarak, and more. The Lobby Gallery will feature the “Art Sprout Preview,” which will highlight artwork created by students in kindergarten through sixth grade from several Middletown City Schools.

Artists ages 13-18 in jr./sr. high school are eligible to submit artwork for “Tomorrow’s Artist Today.” Students’ may submit work in more than one category. Works must be original and never exhibited previously in a juried exhibit at the Middletown Arts Center.

“Art is a wonderful platform for self-expression, giving teens another voice with which to inform us. The process of submitting work for a professional juried exhibition, having your work featured in a gallery is a great experience that has many applications. Not only does it build confidence in accomplishing goals, work can be added to a portfolio and is great to include on scholarship and college applications,” Dykes said.

The exhibit includes a wide variety of media, including Oils/Acrylics, Watercolor, Drawing, Mixed Media, Digital Art, Printmaking & Photography, and 3D - ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, metals, leather, glass, and fiber.

Representation from each school varies from year to year. The exhibition generally has representation from at least a dozen schools, plus homeschool students. Some of the schools that have been represented include Butler Tech School of the Arts, Edgewood, Franklin, Lakota West, Madison, Middletown, Monroe, Springboro, Stephen T. Badin High School, Summit Academy, Valley View High School as well as homeschooled students.

“We received over 260 submissions this year. Nearly 200 works will be displayed in the main exhibition hall, with artists from 18 area schools represented,” said Dykes.

Participating youth have an opportunity to compete for cash awards and honorable mention ribbons within each medium. Categories for the awards include “Best of Show,” “First Place,” “Second Place,” “Third Place,” and “Honorable Mention.”

The “Best of Show” and place awards will be presented with cash prizes.

“These are very driven and talented students. They are definitely applying advanced skills and techniques in their work, and it shows,” said Dykes.

Today, ribbons will be placed next to winning pieces in the gallery and winners will be announced in the exhibition program, and later on www.middletownartscenter.com and on social media platforms.

“One special free event we are delighted to announce is a new Sensory Friendly Event. Designed to provide an inclusive and welcoming space for people with sensory sensitivities, this event, scheduled for Feb. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, will feature a range of sensory-friendly activities aimed at fostering creative exploration and community engagement,” Dykes said.

HOW TO GO

What: Tomorrow’s Artist Today exhibition

When: Jan. 27 through Feb. 29. Exhibits are open during regular building hours. Hours are Mon. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tues., Wed., and Thur. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Closed Fri., Sat., and Sun.

Where: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Main Exhibition Hall

Cost: Free. Open to the public.

More info: www.middletownartscenter.com or call 513-424-2417.