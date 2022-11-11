M60 tank dedication in Darrtown this weekend

Darrtown will host a dedication this Saturday for its newly refurbished M60 tank — an artifact from the Army Donations Program that sits in the park at the Village Square as a tribute to military veterans.
The tank was refurbished by the Iron Horse Tankers, a national group of tank veterans with an interest in preserving and doing continued upkeep on tanks just like Darrtown’s.
“That group, Iron Horse Tankers, will adopt tanks across the nation and refurbish them, and that’s what happened with this one,” said Fred Lindley, a Darrtown native and a chronicler of the village’s history.
Lindley said the group found the tank through a series of connections stemming from Hamilton’s AmVet post. In October, four Iron Horse volunteers came to Darrtown to powerwash the tank and apply a fresh coat of paint to its exterior, including John Winters, the group’s commander.
Winters wrote that the Iron Horse Tankers started as an Ohio-based Facebook Page where retired tankers could connect with one another, but its membership quickly grew into the thousands.
Now, as a non-profit organization, the Iron Horse Tankers have 13 groups across the country, with members from all 50 states — and Winter’s Ohio chapter has worked to restore display tanks across the state.
Paul Gillespie, a Milford Twp. Trustee and veteran who was integral in bringing the tank to Darrtown, arranged for the tank’s dedication this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Darrtown Village Square, where he and Winters will speak.
